CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Motive for Florida family's massacre may never be known

By TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYFDm_0boVghrq00
Florida Shooting Family Killed Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley is led from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by Deputy Steve Neil, left, Captain Bart Davis and Detective Brett Bulman. (Kimberly C. Moore/The Ledger via AP) (Kimberly C. Moore)

Investigators say that when they captured Marine veteran Bryan Riley outside the Lakeland, Florida, home where he allegedly killed a couple, their 3-month-old son and the boy's grandmother, he told them, “You know why I did this.”

But they say they don't and, in fact, may never know why Riley launched an attack against a family he had no known connection with, except that he may have been mentally ill. Riley's girlfriend told investigators that he had been saying he could communicate directly with God.

“The big question that all of us has is, ‘Why?’” local prosecutor Brian Haas said after Sunday's slayings. “We will not know today or maybe ever.”

Riley, 33, is being held without bond after Sunday's massacre on four counts of first-degree murder. During his first court appearance Monday, he said he intended to hire a lawyer but a public defender was appointed to represent him until he does.

Riley, who served as a sharpshooter in Iraq and Afghanistan, surrendered Sunday morning after a furious gun battle with authorities. After it was over, a deputy rushed into the home and rescued an 11-year-old girl, who was still conscious despite being shot seven times. She was in stable condition on Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Riley told interrogators that the victims “begged for their lives, and I killed them anyway.”

”He is evil in the flesh,” Judd said. “Just because you have mental health issues, does not mean you are not criminally liable."

Judd identified Justice Gleason, 40, as one of the victims. Citing a state privacy law, Judd only identified the other victims as a 33-year-old woman, her infant son and the boy's 62-year-old grandmother. Facebook posts and public records show Gleason was in a relationship with Theresa Lanham and they had a baby boy, Jody, in May. Lanham's mother, Catherine Delgado, owned the property and lived there. Gleason also had an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

According to Judd and court records, on Saturday evening, about nine hours before the attack, Riley stopped his truck and confronted Gleason as he mowed his lawn. Riley, who lives 30 miles away in Tampa (50 kilometers), told Gleason that God had sent him to prevent a suicide by someone named Amber.

Gleason and one of the other victims told Riley no one by that name lived there and asked him to leave. They called 911, but when authorities arrived, Riley was gone. A deputy searched the area, but didn't find Riley. Judd said given the circumstances, there wasn't much more that could be done.

“We get thousands of reports of suspicious people,” Judd said. “To suggest that we’ve got time to stop and do an investigation of every suspicious vehicle is not possible. He made zero threats. He was just a guy that was saying some really goofy stuff."

Riley returned around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, arranging glowsticks to create a path leading to the house in what Judd said may have been an attempt to draw officers “into an ambush.”

Shooting soon began — and when a deputy in the area heard popping noises, he sounded the alarm, bringing state and local law enforcement officers to the scene. When they arrived, they found an apparently unarmed Riley outside, dressed in camouflage, and his truck ablaze.

But Riley ran back into the house, where authorities heard more gunfire, “a woman scream and a baby whimper,” Judd said.

Officers tried to enter the house, but the front door was barricaded. Judd said when they went to the back, they saw Riley, who appeared to have donned full body armor.

Riley and the officers exchanged heavy gunfire, with dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” fired, before Riley retreated back into the home, Judd said.

Everything fell silent, until a helicopter unit noticed that Riley was coming out, the sheriff said. He had been shot once and was ready to surrender.

Officers heard cries for help inside but were unsure whether there were additional shooters and feared the home was booby-trapped. Still, one officer rushed in and grabbed the wounded girl, who told authorities there were three dead people inside.

The sheriff’s office said they all had been huddling in fear, with the boy dying in his mother’s arms. Even the family dog was shot dead.

“I will never be able to unsee that mother with that deceased infant in her arms," Judd said. “It is a horror of the utmost magnitude.”

Family friend Pansy Mincey Smith told The Ledger she last saw Gleason at the hospital shortly after his son was born.

“You were smiling from ear to ear about your new little baby boy, you had that big teddy bear for him. This is so heartbreaking,” Smith wrote on Facebook.

Authorities said Riley’s girlfriend told investigators he was never violent but had become increasingly erratic. She said he claimed to be on mission from God, stockpiling supplies for Hurricane Ida victims including $1,000 worth of cigars.

Riley’s vehicle had also been stocked with bleeding control kits and other supplies for a gunfight, authorities said.

He worked as a private security guard and had no criminal history, the sheriff said.

Officers took Riley to jail in a white jumpsuit later Sunday. He appeared downcast, hanging his head and hardly opening his eyes, as reporters asked why he killed the family.

“This guy was a war hero. He fought for his country,” Judd said. Now, ”he’s a cold-blooded killer.”

___

Spencer, Frisaro and Associated Press reporter Kelli Kennedy reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

22-year-old Gabrielle Petito missing after boyfriend returns from cross-country trip without her

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito after her boyfriend returned from a cross-country road trip without her. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, set out on a cross-country road trip in early July. The couple drove their Ford Transit van from Florida to New York and then drove west. The pair planned on stopping at several national parks along the way, according to WFSB. The cross-country journey was supposed to end in Portland, Oregon.
NORTH PORT, FL
Action News Jax

Police K-9 bites man accused of stabbing puppy to death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police K-9 that helped apprehend a Des Moines man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s puppy to death, bit and injured the suspect Monday, according to multiple reports. Authorities arrested Viljar Eduardo Rosales, 31, to face charges of animal abuse and interference with official acts, according...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Society
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Action News Jax

Arizona woman accused of fatally sedating 2 daughters

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman is accused of fatally sedating her two young daughters with over-the-counter and prescription drugs, authorities said. Retta Renee Cruse, 35, of Phoenix, was booked on two charges of first-degree murder on Tuesday, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. She is accused of the deaths of her children, Royal McIntyre, 4, and Aleyah McIntyre, 9, KNXV reported. The children were found unresponsive in a bed in a home last week, the television station reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Wednesday and will cooperate with investigators against his fellow extremists, marking another win for the Justice Department in its major conspiracy case stemming from the attack. Jason Dolan, 45, is the...
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Action News Jax

Schools warn of TikTok challenge that is leaving restrooms damaged, punishment that could result

Schools across the country are warning their students not to take part in a popular TikTok challenge that has left a trail of destruction behind or face the consequences. From Texas to Pennsylvania, Kansas and Georgia, school administrators are finding damage left over from “The Bathroom Challenge” or “The Devious Lick Challenge,” which has gained popularity on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Action News Jax

70 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently confiscated 70 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The fake cards were found in two shipments in Pittsburgh, WPXI reported. The first shipment of 20 cards was found on Aug. 24 after CBP officers noticed that they were low quality and were being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Hurricane Ida#Private Security#Marine
Action News Jax

Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased

DENVER — (AP) — A civil rights investigation that was launched amid outrage over the death of Elijah McClain — a Black man put into a chokehold during an encounter with suburban Denver police two years ago — found a deeply engrained culture of racially biased policing within the department, Colorado's attorney general said Wednesday.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Country
Iraq
Action News Jax

2 Mexican guardsmen wounded in Michoacan fighting

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A clash between gunmen and National Guard troops in the Mexican state of Michoacan has left at least two guardsmen wounded, officials said Wednesday. The shooting occurred near one of the entrances to the town of Tepalcatepec, about 350 miles (565 kilometers) west of Mexico City. Members of the army arrived in support because “various members of the National Guard found themselves surrounded,” according to the Michoacan state police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Colorado AG: Probe finds Aurora Police racially biased

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday that a civil rights investigation begun amid outrage over the death of Elijah McClain has found that the Aurora Police Department has pattern of racially biased policing. Attorney General Phil Weiser's office investigation, announced in August 2020, was the first of...
AURORA, CO
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
63K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy