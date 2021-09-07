CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

MaDonna J. Frommelt

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaDonna J. “Donna” Frommelt (Timmerman) passed away with her family by her side on September 5th, 2021 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, with a prayer service at 7:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, and will be live-streamed on the St. Anthony Catholic Church YouTube page. Rev. Steven Rosonke will officiate. The family kindly requests masks at the visitation and funeral. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Donna was born in Kieler WI to Lillian and Vincent Timmerman on April 4th, 1943. She attended grade school at Immaculate Conception in Kieler and graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque in 1961. Donna married her husband of 56 years, Paul Frommelt on June 12th, 1965 at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler WI. Along with being a dedicated mother and homemaker, Donna also worked for many years with her husband Paul at McGovern Hardware and later worked for Medical Associates and volunteered at the Mercy Hospital gift shop upon retiring. Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her many friends. She enjoyed traveling, and visited many places, including Europe, Ireland, Branson, MO, and went on several cruises. Shopping was one of her favorite hobbies. She was passionate about WI sports, particularly the Packers and Badgers football teams and attended as many of her grandchildren’s games as possible.

