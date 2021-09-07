CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The 2015 attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial begins Wednesday of 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage. The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneous across the French capital. ___. September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

newsy.com

Paris Terror Attack Trial Starts Wednesday

The survivors of the ISIS attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are bracing for the long-awaited trial and hoping for justice. It begins Wednesday in a secure modern complex embedded in Paris’ original 13th-century courthouse. The main chamber and 12 overflow rooms can accommodate 1,800 victims, 330 lawyers and 141 accredited journalists for the nine-month trial.
The Independent

Paris on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins

A vast security operation swung into operation in Paris on Wednesday as the trial of those charged with carrying out the worst terrorist attack in the French capital’s history was set to begin.Twenty men will stand trial for carrying out the deadly attacks in November 2015 which left 130 people dead and more than 400 wounded after the Bataclan music hall, the Stade de France and cafe, bars and restaurants in 10th and 11th arrondisements were targeted.Vans thought to be carrying some of the accused left the Fleury-Merogis prison south of Paris ahead of the start of the trial,...
atlanticcitynews.net

Paris trial of jihadists who killed 130 begins under tight security

PARIS, France: The trial of 20 men implicated in a jihadist attack claimed by Islamic State, which killed 130 people in Paris on 13th November, 2015, will begin on Wednesday under strict security. The attack, the deadliest in France during peacetime, injured hundreds and was carried out by gunmen wearing...
BBC

Paris attacks trial: Abdeslam blames France for bombing IS

The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
Beaumont Enterprise

AP PHOTOS: Graveyard mementos in Jakarta mark virus's toll

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In a graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer. The neat lines of low dirt mounds are quieter now that burials have slowed — a...
US News and World Report

Six Killed in Mining Convoy Attack in Eastern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men killed six gendarmes and wounded seven others in an attack on a convoy of vehicles returning from a gold mine owned by Endeavor Mining in the east of the country, authorities said on Monday. The convoy of empty fuel trucks the gendarmes were protecting...
Beaumont Enterprise

Turkey says it lacks capacity to handle new refugee influx

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey does not have the capacity to deal with a possible new refugee wave from Afghanistan, the Turkish president told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a telephone call on Tuesday. During the call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said Germany and other European Union nations should provide...
Beaumont Enterprise

Israel comes to halt for solemn day of Yom Kippur

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli life came to a standstill on Wednesday as Jews marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the most solemn point on their calendar, at sundown. Stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shuts down in Israel for this high holiday, on which the...
KEYT

Burkina Faso humanitarian response risks lives, agency says

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The Norwegian Refugee Council said Burkina Faso’s slow and insufficient humanitarian response to the country’s escalating attacks is forcing people to choose between violence or hunger. Surging violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State in the war-weakened West African nation has forced more than 275,000 people from their homes since April _ double those displaced in the previous seven months, according to government statistics. Yet, the agency says a lack of government capacity and a critical gap in funding is preventing aid groups from responding in time and putting civilians at greater risk.
Beaumont Enterprise

ICC judges authorize probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday authorized an investigation into the Philippines’ deadly “war on drugs” campaign, saying the crackdown “cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation.”. The court’s former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, sought permission from judges earlier this year to investigate the...
Beaumont Enterprise

Yemen separatists declare emergency amid protests in south

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s southern separatists on Wednesday resorted to emergency measures in a bid to put down growing protests over dire living conditions in areas under their control. Aydarous al-Zubaidi, the head of the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, declared a state of emergency across Yemen's southern provinces, including...
Rebel Yell

Beginning of the trial of the terrorist attacks in Paris |

Paris (AP) – The air is charged with tension and the memory of the night of terror of six years ago is at hand when Salah Abdeslam speaks in the Parisian courtroom. He is considered one of the main perpetrators and the sole survivor of the terrorist squad that killed 130 people, injured 350 and traumatized the whole country in a series of Islamist attacks in the French capital. In his first words at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Paris courthouse, when it comes to his personal details, he admits to being a fighter in the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. This is his job.
The Independent

Bataclan attack trial: Court case begins into 2015 Paris attacks as 1,000 police stand guard

The trial is set to open into the terrorist attacks which left around 130 dead in Paris more than six years ago.Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in November 2015 in a deadly jihadist rampage, which also wounded hundreds. Scores of police gathered around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in the attacks. The French interior minister has warned the terrorist threat is especially high at times like the attack’s trial, which is due to start on Wednesday morning. Around 1,000 police have been deployed for the trial, he said. Read More Bataclan trial: How did the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 unfold?France prepares for its trial of the century as Bataclan terror suspects reach courtParis on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins
Derrick

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks to begin

PARIS (AP) — In a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each...
