Dubuque, IA

Cletus L. Meyer

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCletus L. Meyer, 87, passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 9, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Steven Garner will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com .

