GSK Unveils Its First Carbon Neutral Toothbrush

 8 days ago

GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) is contributing to raising sustainability standards in the oral care industry with its first carbon neutral toothbrush. GSKCH, which is due to separate into a new company next year, stated that the Dr.BEST GreenClean toothbrush will help reduce the use of fossil fuels for virgin plastic with new eco-friendly handle technology that builds on previous innovations with sustainable bristles and packaging.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Toothbrushes#Sustainable Products#Gsk Consumer Healthcare#Gskch#Greenclean#Climatepartner#European#Sensodyne
