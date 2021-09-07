GSK Unveils Its First Carbon Neutral Toothbrush

Logitech has unveiled revamped plans to accelerate its carbon neutrality goals by 2030. CEO Bracken Darrell joined Cheddar to discuss steps that are being taken to ensure the company meets this ambitious timeline. He noted that one of the first steps is to overhaul its product offerings with more sustainable parts. “There are challenges to work out but the main message I’d like to leave is that it can be done and it doesn’t have to be terribly expensive, and it doesn’t have to require a tremendous amount of resources,” he added.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO