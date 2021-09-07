GSK Unveils Its First Carbon Neutral Toothbrush
GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) is contributing to raising sustainability standards in the oral care industry with its first carbon neutral toothbrush. GSKCH, which is due to separate into a new company next year, stated that the Dr.BEST GreenClean toothbrush will help reduce the use of fossil fuels for virgin plastic with new eco-friendly handle technology that builds on previous innovations with sustainable bristles and packaging.www.kamcity.com
