Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin
8 days ago
PARIS — The 2015 attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial begins Wednesday of 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage. The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneous across the French capital. ___. September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in Belgium...
The survivors of the ISIS attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are bracing for the long-awaited trial and hoping for justice. It begins Wednesday in a secure modern complex embedded in Paris’ original 13th-century courthouse. The main chamber and 12 overflow rooms can accommodate 1,800 victims, 330 lawyers and 141 accredited journalists for the nine-month trial.
The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
Paris (AP) – The air is charged with tension and the memory of the night of terror of six years ago is at hand when Salah Abdeslam speaks in the Parisian courtroom. He is considered one of the main perpetrators and the sole survivor of the terrorist squad that killed 130 people, injured 350 and traumatized the whole country in a series of Islamist attacks in the French capital. In his first words at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Paris courthouse, when it comes to his personal details, he admits to being a fighter in the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. This is his job.
