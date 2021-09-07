CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida doctor will refuse to treat unvaccinated patients

Cover picture for the articleA South Florida doctor became the second physician to make the contentious decision to refuse treatment to unvaccinated patients in a COVID-ravaged state. Lina Marraccini, a primary care doctor in South Miami, chastised patients for a "lack of selflessness" in a letter that claimed the unvaxxed pose too great a risk to her staff.

