Pierce County offers historic building preservation grant funds
The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission is accepting grant requests for its 2022 Preservation Grant Program through Sept. 28. Historic preservation grants are a maximum of $35,000 and can be used for stabilization, restoration or rehabilitation of properties, buildings and structures listed on national, state and local historic registries. History-related proposals can earn up to $15,000 for photograph or document preservation, research, markers and public events and programming or promoting of local history.www.bizjournals.com
