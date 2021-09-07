CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County offers historic building preservation grant funds

By Shawna De La Rosa
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission is accepting grant requests for its 2022 Preservation Grant Program through Sept. 28. Historic preservation grants are a maximum of $35,000 and can be used for stabilization, restoration or rehabilitation of properties, buildings and structures listed on national, state and local historic registries. History-related proposals can earn up to $15,000 for photograph or document preservation, research, markers and public events and programming or promoting of local history.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinforced Concrete#Landmarks

Comments / 0

Community Policy