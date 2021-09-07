CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope for Sept. 7, 2021: Taurus, listen for info on imminent changes; Pisces, your mind is on romantic fantasies

By Tribune Content Agency
 8 days ago
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Alyssa Diaz was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 1985. This birthday star has portrayed Angela Lopez on “The Rookie” since 2018. She has also played Teresa on the series “Ray Donovan,” Mika Camarena on “Narcos: Mexico” and Gloria on “Army Wives.” On the big screen, her film work includes performances in “The Way We Weren’t,” “Other People’s Children” and “How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer.”

