BOSTON (CBS) — The Holiday Weekend is already off to a busy start. Traffic was bumper-to-bumper early Friday as many people headed for their Labor Day destinations. The rain’s gone, the sun’s out, and on the last weekend of summer, people are on the move. “One last hoorah,” said traveler Louis Barassi. “The last weekend before heading back to work.” The last ferry from Boston to Provincetown Friday was packed with travelers. “It’s just the whole attitude there,” said Anita Jones, another traveler. “It’s such a relaxing time and people are so friendly.” Provincetown also relaxed their indoor mask mandate, making it an advisory after...

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO