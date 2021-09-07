CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thairo Estrada goes deep twice as Giants defeat Rockies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGRLq_0boVeZpK00

Thairo Estrada hit two home runs among his three hits, Darin Ruf tripled and homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 in Denver on Monday.

Buster Posey also went deep and added a double, Mauricio Dubon had three hits and Steven Duggar had two hits for San Francisco (88-50), which stayed a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Starter Kevin Gausman (13-5) allowed three runs and five hits and struck out nine in seven innings. He also had a RBI single and scored a run for the Giants.

Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson homered and Brendan Rodgers doubled twice for Colorado (63-75).

Ruf homered off of Kyle Freeland to lead off the game, his 15th of the season, and one out later Posey homered to right-center field, his 17th, to give the Giants a 2-0 lead.

The Rockies got one back in the second inning when McMahon hit his 21st homer of the season to make it 2-1.

The Giants doubled their total in the fourth inning. Estrada led off with a homer to left and Dubon and Duggar followed with singles. Gausman snuck a slap bunt by McMahon at third to drive in Dubon and make it 4-1.

Freeland retired the next three to keep it a three-run game, but he wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth. He hit Evan Longoria on the foot to start the inning and one out later gave up Estrada’s second homer of the day and sixth of the season.

Freeland walked Dubon to end his day. He allowed seven runs on nine hits -- including four homers -- and had six strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Ben Bowden came on and gave up a single to Duggar and a two-run triple to Ruf to make it 8-1. Dubon hit a two-run single in the sixth off reliever Yency Almonte.

Charlie Blackmon had an RBI triple in the sixth and Hampson hit his ninth homer in the seventh.

In the eighth inning Rodgers doubled and one out later Story homered, his 19th of the season.

--Field Level Media

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers
