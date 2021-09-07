The lesson of 9-11
This coming Saturday will mark an anniversary that few want to remember, but all must. Saturday is Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary since terrorists turned commercial jets into missiles by flying them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon, as well as another target in Washington D.C. (believed to be either the White House or Capitol Building) which was not reached due to the brave final actions of some of one airplane’s passengers.www.news-expressky.com
Comments / 0