The lesson of 9-11

Roya Hakakian is an Iranian American author. This op-ed is adapted from her book “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious.”. On Sept. 11, 2001, I watched through tears as ash fell over the city that had so unceremoniously taken me in as a refugee 15 years earlier. Like all Americans, I was mourning the dead, the pierced skyline, the bereft mood of a people whom I had never seen bereft. But I was also mourning a loss of my own — the loss of the impenetrable fortress I thought I had entered when I arrived in the United States.

