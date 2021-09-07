Trojans face tough road test at Hollis

OBA’s Bodie Boydstun looks to get away from Life Prep’s Gonzalo Armas on Friday , Sept. 3, 2021, at Oklahoma Bible Academy. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Coming off a win in its first game since moving down to 8-man football, Oklahoma Bible Academy will have a tougher test this week, in a road game against Hollis.

The Trojans won their first 8-man football game in over a decade last week in a runaway win over Life Prep (Kan.) at home. Jud Cheatham scored four touchdowns in the first quarter (two on the ground and two receiving) and the Trojans jumped out to a 40-0 lead heading into the second.

OBA led 46-0 at the half, which typically would’ve ended the game due to the 45-point mercy rule. Trojans head coach Chris Cayot said the two teams decided to continue anyway despite not having any officials, in a scrimmage-style game with coaches serving as officials.

Cayot said both teams were in need of game time experience against high school-level talent. Life Prep had only been practicing for a week before it was set to play OBA.

“More than anything it was my fault, we should’ve put the second team in a little bit quicker,” he said. “We were planning all along to play as much as we could. Coach (Corie) Smith just wanted to play, and get those guys on the field. They drove all the way down from Wichita.”

Cayot said regardless of the situation, he was happy with how the team’s first 8-man game went. In particular, he was impressed with the play of his offensive and defensive line.

The Trojans will have a much more difficult task this week on the road against Hollis.

Hollis has been playing as an independent for the past two seasons after dropping down from 11-man to 8-man. The Tigers went 7-0 against a weak schedule last season. They picked up a big win against a Balko team that won three games in the Class B playoffs last season.

Their other five opponents won an average of 2.6 games in 2020. The Tigers went 5-2 in their final season in Class A, and won the Class A state title in 2013.

Hollis enters the game 2-0 and is averaging 52 points per game.

“I know they haven’t been in 8-man long,” Cayot said. “There’s a rich football tradition there at Hollis, they’ll be ready to go, they’re a better team. They’ve scored a lot of points and they’re very athletic and they will definitely give us all we want.”

The two teams will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.