Young children with cancer face an especially high risk of hearing loss from chemotherapy drug
The chemotherapy drug cisplatin is an effective cancer treatment for many children with cancer, but unfortunately it can cause permanent hearing loss. Results from a new study show that the hearing of very young children is impacted early during treatment and is affected to a greater extent than that of older children. The findings are published by Wiley early online in Cancer.medicalxpress.com
