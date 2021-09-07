Young children with cancer face an especially high risk of hearing loss from chemotherapy drug

As the climate warms, more devastating wildfires are raging across the West and filling the air with toxic smoke. “The smoke itself is composed of hundreds of toxins. Predominantly, though, the smoke consists of particulate matter that is very, very small – 2.5 microns or less,” says Mary Prunicki of the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University. “And the reason this is so dangerous is that particulate matter of that size, when it’s inhaled, it can go all the way to the base of your lung and cross over into the bloodstream and then wreak havoc in many different ways throughout the body.”

