Cancer

Young children with cancer face an especially high risk of hearing loss from chemotherapy drug

By Wiley
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chemotherapy drug cisplatin is an effective cancer treatment for many children with cancer, but unfortunately it can cause permanent hearing loss. Results from a new study show that the hearing of very young children is impacted early during treatment and is affected to a greater extent than that of older children. The findings are published by Wiley early online in Cancer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
