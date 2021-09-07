Higher Education Software Industry Market Outlook Competitive Intensity is Higher Than Ever

The global greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity through implementation of modern agricultural techniques are likely to augment the market during the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO