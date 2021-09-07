Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand for Energy-efficient Technology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO