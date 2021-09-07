CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Could Cardano Return 1668% In 8-month and Became the Third-largest Cryptocurrency?

Cover picture for the articleCrypto markets are prospering today, especially the altcoins. Currently, the popular altcoin ADA, Cardano’s native coin, continuously registered its all-time highs since August 19th, surpassing the previous record of $2.47 on May 16th. As of May 2021, Cardano is the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Three months passed by, it became the third-largest one, behind Bitcoin and Ether.

FXStreet.com

Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out

Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021. ADA could head to $8.40 even if a portion of the fractal plays out. Cardano price...
Benzinga

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Riot Blockchain

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT). The overall sentiment shows 60.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 40.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $359,165 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $724,980.
Benzinga

$12 Billion Locked In Solana Shutdown! $50 Billion Bitcoin Transaction

Tune in to Moon Or Bust, where we discuss everything about altcoins and the DeFi space. $50 Billion Bitcoin Transaction from a single entity. Moon or Bust – To Play Moon or Bust go to https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrency. Coins talked about in the show today:. Solana, Ethereum, REN, Tezos(XZT) Guests:. CEO of...
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Go All-In on Dogecoin?

It's always better to be smart than ignorant, but sometimes you need to plain lucky. Let's say an investor, Claudia, had an emergency fund handy during the height of the pandemic last April and had the liberty of using her first $1,200 stimulus check for investment purposes. Not knowing a thing about Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), or what it does, she moves all-in. In hindsight, her courage paid off as Claudia's meme purchase would have turned into a stunning $168,240 as of today, and it would've been more than double that amount if she had cashed out during last May's highs.
koamnewsnow.com

Should You Invest in Cardano Right Now?

Cryptocurrency has made waves in the investing world this year, with big names such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) regularly making headlines. One of the newer players in the crypto space is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and it’s been steadily gaining traction among investors. Over the past month, the price of Cardano has exploded by more than 55% — compared with Ethereum’s 4% gain and Bitcoin’s 1% drop.
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Cardano & Ripple – American Wrap 15 September

XRP price faces significant downside pressure on its Point and Figure Chart. Triple-bottom pattern short entry setup warns of a big drop. A -20% move eyed by bears. XRP price faces a substantial move to the south if support does not hold. The near-term support on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is the triple-bottom at $1.04. If XRP bulls fail to hold $1.40, look out below.
bitcoinist.com

Solana (SOL) Dominates Digital Assets Market, Accounts For 87% Of Weekly Investment Inflows

Solana (SOL) has dominated the market recently in terms of price and adoption. The better part of a month has seen Solana claim multiple positions in the top 10 cryptos by market cap. The altcoin has done tremendously well in terms of price. Shaking off every crash with ease. Then going on to set multiple all-time highs in the space of a week. Its market cap has grown so much that it has beaten out top coins like Dogecoin and Ripple (XRP) to claim the 6th spot.
bitcoinist.com

This Is What Could Kill Bitcoin, Says Legendary Investor Ray Dalio

Billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio have reiterated his position on Bitcoin. For a while, Dalio was a BTC skeptic but eventually warmed up to the cryptocurrency due to its characteristics and the current inflationary macro-economic outlook. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Dalio talked about portfolio...
Benzinga

Bitcoin And Bitcoin Cash Have Held Support, Could Be Ready To Move Soon

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are trading higher Wednesday in a relatively green cryptocurrency market. Each of these cryptocurrencies look to have found support and may be ready to move higher. Both being on the Bitcoin blockchain, they move in sync with one another and likely see a breakout at similar times.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are On The Move Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and positive analyst coverage from B. Riley Securities. B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained Marathon Digital with a...
The Motley Fool

Why Solana's Cryptocurrency Is Gaining

Solana got its network back online after an outage, and investors poured back into its cryptocurrency token. Solana's (CRYPTO:SOL) cryptocurrency saw significant sell-offs on Tuesday due to a network outage, but it's bouncing back in Wednesday's trading. The price per SOL token was up roughly 6% on the day as of 5:45 p.m. EDT.
money.com

What Is the 'Golden Cross,' and Why Are Bitcoin Investors Obsessed With It?

For many Bitcoin investors there’s nothing better than looking at a price chart and seeing the vaunted “golden cross.” At the same time, its dark twin, the “death cross,” can strike fear into the YOLO-est of hearts. While cryptocurrency is new, studying price charts -- looking for patterns in graphs...
NEWSBTC

Cardano Successfully Deploys Alonzo HFC, But Why Is Price Down?

On September 12th, 2021, Cardano successfully completed the final stage of its move to make the network compatible with smart contracts. The long-awaited Alonzo Hard Fork Combinator launch marked the beginning of a new era for Cardano. The developer behind the project, IOHK, took to Twitter to announce the successful upgrade.
bitcoinist.com

PrimeXBT Adds Dogecoin To Bring Traders Profits That Wow

Seemingly out of nowhere, Dogecoin became the most talked about cryptocurrency in the entire market. With Bitcoin trading at tens of thousands and Ethereum not far behind it at four digits per token, the low-priced DOGE became the perfect entry point for newcomers to the crypto space, driven by the idea that together, investors could pump the price per DOGE to $1 each.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano Launches Smart Contracts Support, Analyst Says $ADA Going to $10 by Mid 2022

This article provides an overview of smart contracts platform Cardano ($ADA) price action, news, and commentary by influencers, analysts, traders, and investors as of Monday (September 13). Latest Price Action. According to data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Kraken, currently (as of 14:20 UTC on September 13), $ADA is trading...
