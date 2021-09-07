Why Could Cardano Return 1668% In 8-month and Became the Third-largest Cryptocurrency?
Crypto markets are prospering today, especially the altcoins. Currently, the popular altcoin ADA, Cardano’s native coin, continuously registered its all-time highs since August 19th, surpassing the previous record of $2.47 on May 16th. As of May 2021, Cardano is the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Three months passed by, it became the third-largest one, behind Bitcoin and Ether.bitcoinist.com
Comments / 0