CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The race to become the first elected mayor in the city’s 100-year history has come down to two candidates: Barbara Danforth and Kahlil Seren. With results still unofficial, the pair advanced out of the mayoral primary on Tuesday (Sept. 14). The third candidate, Councilwoman Melody Joy Hart, was eliminated in an election that showed an overall voter turnout of less than 20 percent.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO