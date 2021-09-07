CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; DS Smith outperforms

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 flat

Sept 7 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by banks and brokerages, while DS Smith jumped to the top of the index after an upbeat trading update.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with shares of banking and investment banking and brokerage services providers shedding 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Heavyweight oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell slipped about 0.4% as oil prices remained muted amid fears over slower demand.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index was flat.

DS Smith gained 3.3% as J.P.Morgan raised its price target on the cardboard maker’s stock after it said trading continued to progress well in line with the trends.

TP ICAP Group Plc fell 4.6% after the world’s largest inter-dealer broker reported a lower half-year profit as market volatility eased. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hong Kong shares end lower, dragged by property, financials and tech

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with real estate and financial stocks falling after China’s most indebted developer warned of a risk of a cross-default, while technology shares extended their losses from the previous session. ** The Hang Seng index fell 1.2%, to 25,502.23,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower; JD Sports jumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Sept 14 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight metals and banking stocks, while JD Sports Fashion jumped to the top of the index after reporting strong earnings.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Uk#European#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#Icap Group Plc
Reuters

Financials drag Dow, S&P lower as data shows cooling inflation

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financial stocks, after data showing a slower-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation led to uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's timeline to taper monetary stimulus. U.S. stocks have struggled this month as investors worry...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cannabis Stocks Dragged Down by Market Selloff

Cannabis stocks weren't immune from Tuesday's market selloff, with all the big Canadian companies like Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report, Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. Report and Cronos Group (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report falling more than 3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
PLC
Reuters

Miners, gold stocks set to drag Australia shares lower

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, likely weighed by losses in prominent mining and gold stocks due to weaker commodity prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 38.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Friday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 13,048.28 in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Automakers, banks lift European stocks on recovery bets

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Monday, with automakers, banks and oil shares driving early gains as investors counted on a strong euro zone economic recovery to outweigh global slowdown worries. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4%, as of 0708 GMT, recovering lost ground after hitting a three-week...
STOCKS
ShareCast

RBC lowers target price on CMC Markets

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets lowered their target price on financial services firm CMC Markets from 560.0p to 410.0p on Monday after the group's "more cautious" net operating income guidance for FY22. 13,085.68. 14:15 14/09/21. -0.51%. -67.45. 23,757.49. 14:15 14/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,076.07. 14:15 14/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,062.61. 14:15 14/09/21.
STOCKS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 rallies, Oil higher, Litecoin pumps and dumps

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 began the week on a positive footing with energy names leading the way higher as oil prices rallied. BP (LON:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) were two of the best performing stocks in the blue-chip index as oil prices continued their recent run of gains. The latest report from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimates that 48.56% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is shut-in in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
STOCKS
investing.com

Energy stocks help steady FTSE 100 after worst week since mid-August

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday as gains in energy-linked stocks aided a partial recovery from its worst weekly performance since mid-August, while Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) slipped on sales at its Primark business. The blue-chip index climbed 0.6%, after sliding 1.5% last week on concerns of a...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London open: Stocks rise as banks rally; AB Foods loses ground

London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, helped along by strength in the banking sector. At 0910 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 7,061.40, despite having been called to open lower after a weak Asian session. Markets in Asia fell following a report that Chinese authorities want...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Why Is Cameco (CCJ) Stock Rising, and What’s Its Forecast?

Uranium producer Cameco (CCJ) is the latest company to make it to the Reddit forum WallStreetBets. It's now one of the most popular names in the community, and this is reflecting in its price. The stock surged on Sep. 10 and has continued to climb on Sep. 13. What’s the forecast for CCJ stock amid rumors of a short squeeze?
STOCKS
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Royal Mail rallies; AB Foods retreats

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,076.34 in afternoon trade on Monday. Royal Mail was the standout gainer following news that the Post Office will begin handling packages for Amazon. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Since its May peaks, Royal Mail shares have declined over 15% over concerns...
STOCKS
ShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: WH Smith, Babcock make gains

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.3% at 23,796.67 in afternoon trade on Monday. Babcock was among the gainers after agreeing to sell its 15.4% stake in AirTanker Holdings Limited to Equitix Investment Management for £126m. WH Smith was also in the black after US activist investor Causeway took a 9%...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Europe close: Stocks dragged lower by early losses on Wall Street

European shares finished lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street. Investor sentiment had been buoyed earlier during the session by gains in Asian markets, after it was reported that, overnight on Thursday, the US and Chinese presidents had held their first direct conversations since February. The pan-European Stoxx 600...
STOCKS
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: IAG flies lower; B&M rallies again

London’s FTSE 100 was down 1% at 7,025.39 in afternoon trade on Thursday. British airways and Iberia parent IAG was the worst performer on the index. Traders pointed to possible read-across from budget airline easyJet, which slid as it said it would raise £1.2bn from shareholders in a rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet after turning down a preliminary takeover approach.
STOCKS
investing.com

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 08, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy