CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Cibo looks at foreign menus and shows you what you're about to eat

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibo is a new app that can look at menus in foreign languages and show you what meals are on offer. The app looks at the text, translates it, and shows you a picture of the food. Going on vacation is pretty sweet, but sometimes knowing what food to order...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dr Frank Lipman

Savor What You Eat

For all our obsessing about what we eat, we pay comparatively little attention to how we eat. And that’s too bad, because our unconscious, stressed, rushed, lonely, and compulsive approach to eating is probably doing more damage to our collective health than our Cinnabon, Krispy Kreme, and Cronut obsessions combined.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

Peggi Davis: “Know what you’re talking about”

Know what you’re talking about- You have to be current on fashion trends and photography. I cannot imagine a fashion art director not reading every fashion publication religiously and being successful. And being aware on the street. You can spot upcoming trends by just really paying attention to how younger people are styling their clothes, the colors they choose, the accessories they add. Also, look the part. I’m not saying you have to be a size zero and wear Chanel to work every day, but dress for success in your particular field, whether it is the new silhouette in jeans or a Prada bag. You need to look like you know what you are talking about, and instill confidence in your opinions.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This is an all-natural dessert that you'll feel good about eating!

Eleanor's Cream Food Truck was founded by brother and sister team Marc Favreau and Rachel Knight. Their truck serves up Coconut Cream, a unique, simple frozen dessert that is made with simple ingredients, with no artificial flavors or coloring. They say it's a dessert you'll actually feel good about eating!
FOOD & DRINKS
wfxb.com

What You’re Getting When You’re Cutting the Gluten

There are common misconceptions about going gluten-free. We break a few down for you. Clearing up cutting the gluten. It’s not a weight loss guarantee. You still have to watch your calories. It doesn’t mean your diet is healthier, you still need the folate often fortified in grains. It’s not...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Languages#Camera#Restaurants#Italian
LoneStar 92

Whether You’re A Foodie Or Not–Delightful Eating On A Holiday Weekend

One of my all-time favorite things to do, whether it's a holiday weekend or not--is COOK OUT. And when I do it has to be on a charcoal grill--no gas. Charcoal adds a flavor to whatever you're grilling that gas can't. Plus--if you're going to grill with gas--you may as well just cook on a stove. My opinion. Anyway--the holiday weekend is upon us, and with it comes nice hot sunny west Texas weather--so the grills all over the Permian Basin are going to be humming. Question is--can we smell what you're cookin'? (OK--maybe not. You're not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after all!)....
MIDLAND, TX
SheKnows

What to Know About Keto Macros — Whether You’re Keto or Not

Keto is short for ketogenic diet, which is a low carbohydrate, moderate protein, and high fat program. The goal of a keto diet is to be in a metabolic state known as “ketosis,” through the restriction of carbs. Normally your body takes carbs like pizza, pasta and pastries and turns them into glucose to power itself. But the keto diet helps the body to fuel itself without glucose or high levels of carbs, metabolizing fat instead.  If you’re interested in going keto (or low-carb) full-time, you’ve probably heard the term “macros” floating around. Many people are familiar with the idea of...
DIETS
Healthline

What You Eat, Not How Much You Eat, May Be Behind Weight Gain

Researchers say that it’s what, not how much, you eat that affects weight gain. Nearly half of all Americans are obese, according to the most recent data from the. For years, many health experts have said cutting calories and exercising was key to weight loss. Now, researchers say that advice...
WEIGHT LOSS
Cult of Mac

Last chance! Learn 14 languages on your own time with a lifetime Babbel subscription

If you want to be part of the massive community of bilingual, trilingual, polyglots, then you’ll likely want to start with Babbel. Babbel is one of the top language-learning apps around, and you can get a lifetime subscription and start learning all 14 of Babbel’s languages for $199. That deal is going away after the 16th of September though, so if you want a new language, this is the time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Only In Pennsylvania

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Pennsylvania Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Getting away has never been easier, especially when we live in a state that’s bursting with unique accommodations. If you’ve been craving tranquility among nature, where you’ll hear the hoot of owls, you’ll fall head over heels at Deer Path Cabin in Pennsylvania. A quaint throwback to yesteryear, the cabin promises an off-grid experience as you’re immersed in nature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
healthdigest.com

This Is What Happens When You Eat Too Much Pineapple

Many people enjoy eating pineapple for its sweet and tangy flavor. This tropical treat can be eaten raw or blended into smoothies and drinks. But eating too much pineapple can cause adverse side effects that you wouldn't notice with other fruits. Have you ever noticed that your tongue feels strange after eating a lot of pineapple? This is because of an enzyme called bromelain that contains tenderizing properties (via Livestrong). Bromelain can irritate your mouth and stomach if you eat too much.
NUTRITION
healthdigest.com

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat A Bagel Every Day

Whether you spread them with a dollop of cream cheese or use them to build a tasty sandwich, bagels are the heroes of breakfast. But this carb doesn't have the best reputation in the health industry. Here's what happens when you enjoy a bagel every day. The biggest issue that...
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Do You Eat on a Clean Diet?

If you’re trying to eat healthier, you’ve probably heard about clean eating. But what exactly does it mean, and what can you eat on a clean eating diet? Basically, it involves eating whole foods in their purest, most natural forms as opposed to highly processed products with added sugars, chemicals, and preservatives.
FITNESS
viralhatch.com

If You Think You’re Having A Bad Day, Just Look At These People

Ever felt like your day was off to a bad start? Maybe you were stuck in traffic and late to work or forgot to pack the kids lunch. We all know how those panic moments can feel. Well don’t worry as we can assure that there is someone else around...
NEWS10 ABC

What to do if you’re allergic to your pet

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people might think it’s your dog or cat’s fur that causes allergies to flare up, but really people are usually allergic to the dander or flakes of dead skin. And that dander gets everywhere even in places your pet has never set a paw. Symptoms...
PETS
newfolks.com

When can babies eat pasta? What you need to know

Sitting down to a comforting, cozy, and warm plate of warm pasta sounds just divine, doesn’t it? New parents, however, might be wondering when they can safely include their babies in on the deliciousness that is al dente pasta coated in a tasty sauce or velvety butter. If you’re a first-time mom asking the question of, “When can babies eat pasta?”, we’re here to help.
RELATIONSHIPS
imore.com

iPhone 13 colors: Which should you buy?

Apple announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini during the September event keynote. Previously, the iPhone 12 came in six colors, but the iPhone 13 will only have five. Here's a brief look at each of the colors of the best iPhone 13 lineup, with some that are brand new and others that are an updated version of an existing hue.
CELL PHONES
binghamtonhomepage.com

Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to LUMA

BINGHAMTON, NY – LUMA 2021 begins in just a few hours, and some still have questions about the updated format. The event starts at 8:30 tonight, and ticket holders will be able to check in at one of 5 stations throughout downtown by showing an email, app or print out with their ticket.
BINGHAMTON, NY
MedicineNet.com

What Can You Eat as a Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian?

Lacto-ovo vegetarians typically consume eggs, dairy products and plant-based foods (such as vegetables, grains, legumes, fruits, nuts and seeds) but do not consume other animal products, such as meat, poultry or fish. Ovo is an abbreviation for eggs and lacto is an abbreviation for dairy. This is the most typical vegetarian diet.
NUTRITION
The Atlantic

‘What If the Thing You’re Waiting for Never Arrives?’

During the first year of the pandemic, we at least had something to wait for: Effective vaccines were the gift that would theoretically deliver us back to normalcy. But the vaccines arrived, and the pandemic is still very much here. Many countries don’t have the doses that their residents need, and even the nations with wide availability, such as the U.S. and the U.K., haven’t reached a vaccination level that has stifled transmission of the coronavirus. Sure, some important milestones are ahead—vaccine authorization for young kids, a sustained nationwide lifting of restrictions, the expansion of vaccine access around the globe—but we are now in a fuzzier state of biding our time, one that lacks a clear endpoint.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy