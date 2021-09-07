Cibo looks at foreign menus and shows you what you're about to eat

Know what you’re talking about- You have to be current on fashion trends and photography. I cannot imagine a fashion art director not reading every fashion publication religiously and being successful. And being aware on the street. You can spot upcoming trends by just really paying attention to how younger people are styling their clothes, the colors they choose, the accessories they add. Also, look the part. I’m not saying you have to be a size zero and wear Chanel to work every day, but dress for success in your particular field, whether it is the new silhouette in jeans or a Prada bag. You need to look like you know what you are talking about, and instill confidence in your opinions.

