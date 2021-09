Many agree that 1991 was one of the best years for albums ever, so what about 1992? Well, grunge’s impact continued to reverberate with the soundtrack to Singles and a great full-length from Alice in Chains. Rage Against The Machine, PJ Harvey, and Tori Amos arrived on the scene with excellent debut albums. But 1992, in terms of albums, perhaps belonged to hip-hop. Dr. Dre. Eric B. & Rakim. Beastie Boys. Pharcyde. It was a banner year for the genre, with records that all sounded completely different. Whatever your genre of choice, 1992 has something for just about anyone. Dig in and enjoy our picks for the best albums of the year.

