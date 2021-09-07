CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Recovery funding for NHS and hope over post-furlough job cuts

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Long-term funding arrangements to help the NHS respond to the Covid pandemic are expected to be tied up with proposals for social care reform, when Boris Johnson sets out his plans to MPs later. That's in addition to an extra £5.4bn the prime minister has allocated over the next six months to tackle the health service backlog in England caused by the pandemic. The government is expected to cover the costs with a 1.25% rise in National Insurance - breaching an election promise in the process.

