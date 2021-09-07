CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Self Love: How To Love Yourself Before Loving Others

By Akanksha Soni
calmsage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line.” –Lucille Ball. If you are someone who wants to be loved but you are living a reckless and unpeaceful life, it’s time to rethink the way you are living. Before you invest yourself in someone else and wait for someone special to love you, love yourself first. I am sure that you have heard the concept of loving yourself first but this particular blog has much more to offer.

www.calmsage.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmenproject.com

5 Signs Your Lover Is Your Forever Person

From the day you both met for the first time, you could tell there were stars in each other’s eyes that you both can paint the dark sky with together. This person is adorable, hilarious, appreciative and has almost (because no one is perfect) all the qualities of the ideal forever person. Your first date turned out fabulous, as did the fourth and fourteenth, and every date after that. Out of nowhere, you begin to question whether you indeed have found your forever person.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

Don’t Chase Love, When You Love Yourself, the World Will Follow

I agree with the statement that we can feel whole without having a significant half. But there’s a major difference between needing versus wanting a relationship. Most of us are desperate for a partner, and it manifests in unsatisfying relationships, settling for less, and empty flings. Boredom and loneliness are...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Know if a Feeling for Someone Is Really Love

Studying Graham Greene's work can provide an understanding of the intermingling between love and betrayal. Greene often juxtaposed love with a need to protect country, independence, and power. Greene's work conveyed that it may be impossible to love another without sufficient belief in oneself. I have been reading a series...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thewichitan.com

5 ways to practice self love

*Columns are the opinions of their respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Wichitan as an organization.*. With a quick look around, almost anyone can see that love is needed in the world today more than it ever has been. The solution? I say we start with ourselves. I thought I’d take this opportunity to share a few tips for us readers who want to change the world, starting with ourselves.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Yourself#Loving Someone#How To Love#Love And Happiness
Thrive Global

How Practicing Self-Love Can Make All The Difference

Doctor, Entrepreneur, Body Whisperer. Dr. Brook Sheehan has found many helpful ways to stay in tune with her body and mind. Thank you so much for your time! I know you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what early experiences brought you to choosing a career in the medical profession?
HEALTH
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

There’s Another Love Language That No One Talks About

For most of my adult life, I’ve felt like I didn’t have a love language. I learned about love languages in high school, and it was fascinating to me. Although there’s not necessarily any scientific proof to back up the existence of love languages, the whole idea came from a 1992 book by Gary Chapman entitled The Five Love Languages: How To Express Heartfelt Commitment To Your Mate, and it’s been an ongoing topic in pop culture and media ever since.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gainesville.com

LOVE EACH OTHER

Doing good by all to all is what Jesus wants Christians to do was the message delivered throughout Mount Olive AME Church's Sunday morning worship service held via Zoom. The Rev. Helen Johnson-Ford, senior pastor of the church introduced the Rev. Lisa Darling as the guest speaker by saying Darling is a wonderful sister in Christ who is helpful, caring and doing the work of the Lord.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Meditation
nativesunnews.today

The power of love

I’ve spent most of my life trying to understand Love, which was taken from me a long time ago. I’ve read that it can be a variety of related but distinct meanings in different contexts. Many other languages provide multiple words to express some of the different concepts that in English are denoted as love. Also, cultural differences in conceptualizing love has impeded the establishment of a universal definition.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gainesville.com

Finding self-love through journaling

Writer Ariel Williams is helping Black millennial women cultivate self-love and identity through radical self-care. “Radical self-care forces us to get down to the roots of issues life often distracts us from,” Williams said. “It’s about being uncomfortable. I discovered this once I learned to love and accept myself without judgement, criticism or stipulation. It’s getting past surface-level or one-size-fits-all measurements of care and honing in on what matters in life. It’s constantly asking and answering the question ‘What do I need to thrive?’”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Elle

Four Editors Share The Best Advice They’ve Received For Self-Love

From daring to push yourself out of your comfort zones to using beauty and fashion as self-expression, self-love comes in many different forms throughout the course of a woman’s life. Michael Kors Gorgeous! was created as a celebration of this confident female spirit, with its bold mix of floral and wood designed to imbue your day with a sense of optimism and ease. To celebrate the launch of the New York fashion house’s chic new fragrance, we spoke to three beauty editors about the best advice they’ve received from their loved ones on how to break the mould and live with authenticity, confidence and grace.
SKIN CARE
southseattleemerald.com

Self-Love Champion, Purrdie Burrdie, Is Here to Help Kids Spread Their Wings

Danitra Hunter has declared that after years in the making, 2021 is finally the year of Purrdie Burrdie. Hunter, an illustrator and preschool teacher for the YMCA in West Seattle, has been working on the Purrdie Burrdie brand for nearly a decade, acquiring various copyrights on her logo and her image of the stylish skateboarding bird. Now she’s finally ready to send her delightfully colorful children’s book out into the world.
SEATTLE, WA
psychologytoday.com

Mindfulness, Self-Compassion, and ADHD

People with ADHD often have an overactive inner critic and beat themselves up for mistakes. Self-compassion is often more constructive. When upset, being mindful of what one is feeling, acknowledging that others struggle too and being kind to oneself can help. Self-compassion and mindfulness support long-term resilience and can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
hermoney.com

HerMoney Podcast Episode 283: The Self Love, Self Worth Connection

We talk body positivity + self acceptance with Jessamyn Stanley, an internationally acclaimed voice in the wellness space, and author of YOKE: My Yoga of Self Acceptance. In this week’s episode of the HerMoney podcast, we dive into all things body positivity, self-love and health, with Jessamyn Stanley, an internationally acclaimed voice in the wellness space. She’s the author of two books: Every Body Yoga and the recently released YOKE: My Yoga of Self Acceptance which explores issues of body positivity and race. Jessamyn is also the founder of streaming wellness app, The Underbelly, which has made a name for itself as a home for the “wellness-curious” who may feel displaced, discouraged, or overlooked due to not seeing themselves reflected in the health and fitness community. Jessamyn is also host of the sex and relationships podcast, Dear Jessamyn, and she is an award-winning social advocate.
YOGA
The Dad

7-Yr-Old Spreads Message of Self-Love To Help Others After Being Bullied

Being a kid isn’t always easy. Sure, you’re free from things like taxes and insurance deductibles. In place of adult responsibilities, however, kids face the undeniable challenges of growing up. Kids are just getting their footing in the world, learning the ins and outs of being a human being. When they encounter life’s challenges for the first time, they have to choose how to handle them. When 7-Year-old Rowyn Montgomery found strategies to help him deal with bullies at school, he decided to help other kids do the same.
KIDS
spring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...
SOCIETY
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Sira M.

7 Traits That Make You Attractive to Anyone

I reached that stage in life where I have a clear idea of what I want when it comes to relationships and dating. I value some essential personality characteristics, rather than physical traits. Appearance plays its part, but I know it’s not a priority for me anymore.
George J. Ziogas

10 Signs Someone Doesn’t Care About Anyone Other Than Themselves

Our relationships come in a variety of forms, from long-term friendships, romantic liaisons, familial relationships, fleeting friendships, and beyond. It doesn’t matter what type of relationship you have with someone, all of them require a healthy measure of communication. Now, communication is more than verbal, there are plenty of nonverbal cues that highlight insights you may not pick up through verbal cues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy