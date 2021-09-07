Self Love: How To Love Yourself Before Loving Others
“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line.” –Lucille Ball. If you are someone who wants to be loved but you are living a reckless and unpeaceful life, it’s time to rethink the way you are living. Before you invest yourself in someone else and wait for someone special to love you, love yourself first. I am sure that you have heard the concept of loving yourself first but this particular blog has much more to offer.www.calmsage.com
