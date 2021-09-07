Self Love: How To Love Yourself Before Loving Others

We talk body positivity + self acceptance with Jessamyn Stanley, an internationally acclaimed voice in the wellness space, and author of YOKE: My Yoga of Self Acceptance. In this week’s episode of the HerMoney podcast, we dive into all things body positivity, self-love and health, with Jessamyn Stanley, an internationally acclaimed voice in the wellness space. She’s the author of two books: Every Body Yoga and the recently released YOKE: My Yoga of Self Acceptance which explores issues of body positivity and race. Jessamyn is also the founder of streaming wellness app, The Underbelly, which has made a name for itself as a home for the “wellness-curious” who may feel displaced, discouraged, or overlooked due to not seeing themselves reflected in the health and fitness community. Jessamyn is also host of the sex and relationships podcast, Dear Jessamyn, and she is an award-winning social advocate.

YOGA ・ 15 HOURS AGO