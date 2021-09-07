CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Feldman: It's too early to know the ultimate fate of the Roe decision

By Noah Feldman Bloomberg Opinion
Omaha.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after the Constitution-flouting Texas anti-abortion law went into effect, a divided Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that it won’t block the law before it can grapple with a concrete case that tests it in practice. The five most conservative justices agreed to an unsigned, one-and-a-half-page opinion that said the law might or might not be unconstitutional, but that given its unusual form, which delegates enforcement to private citizens instead of state authorities, it was too legally complicated to issue an emergency injunction blocking the law.

