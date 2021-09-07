CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival Returns To Westmoreland Co. Fairgrounds

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Around 200 local vendors packed the Westmoreland County fairgrounds on Monday.

It was the 28th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival.

The four day festival featured seasonal and holiday crafts as well as a variety of food.

Organizers say vendors were spaced out across five buildings and throughout the fairgrounds.

They say they’re pleased with the turnout.

Visitors were also treated to performances over the weekend by the Penn-Trafford Community Band and the Scottdale Concert Band.

