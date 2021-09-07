CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Colleges are “getting back to normal” - or are they?

Pleasanton Weekly
 9 days ago

Most colleges planned on fall 2021 being a time to return to in-person education. Yet the sudden explosion of COVID’s Delta variant has thrown these plans into question. Schools are adopting a range of approaches to reopen while trying to keep their students, faculty, and staff safe. What will “normal with Delta” look like for our students who have returned to campus this year? Get ready for lots of variety and seemingly endless divisiveness.

www.pleasantonweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

KU students, faculty call for mandate on COVID-19 vaccines

LAWRENCE — University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members called on administrators to mandate vaccines on campus during a rally Sunday, expressing concerns about the ongoing surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Nearly 40 people gathered at the university’s Wescoe Beach to push back on the administration’s reluctance to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals on campus this year. The rally was hosted by the Vaccinate KU coalition, which formed this summer with a Change.org petition urging KU to require vaccines. The petition has garnered 1,118 signatures since it was posted on July 18.
LAWRENCE, KS
NBC Miami

Advice to Help College Students Struggling Financially Get Back on Track

The Covid-19 pandemic had a huge impact on everyone and changed peoples' day-to-day lives in an instant. College enrollment decreased significantly during the pandemic, with Latinx students hit particularly hard. Many students were faced with the tough decision to drop out of school or take a gap semester or year...
COLLEGES
theithacan.org

Ithaca College students react to return to normal

Ithaca College has gradually returned to in-person classes and normal dining services, but reinstated mask wearing indoors for Fall 2021, sparking controversy among some students. The college began welcoming students and faculty back to campus Aug. 10 for the fall semester and for in-person classes with few health and safety...
ITHACA, NY
ABC6.com

URI students head back to campus, hope for a normal school year

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE)- Colleges across Rhode Island were swarmed with incoming freshman and returning students moving back to campus, all hoping for a sense of normalcy ahead of the new school year. Parents moving their children into their dorms at the University of Rhode Island’s Kingston campus say the process...
KINGSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
hoiabc.com

Normal food pantry seeing record need among college students

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The School Street Food Pantry made the announcement on Facebook. The pantry, located in a church on Illinois State's campus, served a record number of students the past few weeks. "Right now, we're serving between probably 100-120 students each week," said Doris Groves, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Vaccine Mandates Become ‘New Normal’ At California Universities, Community Colleges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Public Universities and community colleges across the state have started to mandate coronavirus vaccines for both staff and students. Students and staff only have only two options: Tell the administration they’ve been vaccinated, or don’t show up. A letter was sent to more than four thousand Sacramento State Students this week who have not self-certified, which means a student must declare they’ve been vaccinated or qualify for a medical or religious exemption. Otherwise, they won’t be allowed on campus at all this fall. “I don’t think this is something that should be required,” said George Avila, Sac State freshman. Avila isn’t...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popular Science

Will microschools dominate post-pandemic education?

Barnett Berry is a professor of education at the University of South Carolina. This story was originally featured on The Conversation. As their name suggests, microschools, which serve K-12 students, are very small schools that typically serve 10 to 15 students, but sometimes as many as 150. They can have very different purposes but tend to share common characteristics, such as more personalized and project-based learning. They also tend to have closer adult-child relationships in which teachers serve as facilitators of student-led learning, not just deliverers of content.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Rhodes College#Rice University#Private Schools#Covid#Vaccination
The 74

Why Community Colleges Are Using Their COVID Relief Funds to Erase Student Debt

Community colleges across the country are leveraging federal coronavirus relief dollars to forgive student debt accrued during the pandemic, a move some administrators hope will stanch continuing enrollment declines at the two-year institutions. The money, available through both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the more recent American Rescue Plan Act, allows […]
COLLEGES
CBS 46

Georgia professors protest for the right to require face masks in class

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Professors at University of Georgia walked out of classes Monday to protest for the right to mandate masks in their classrooms. The 20 colleges and universities under the University System of Georgia are prohibited from making students wear a face masks. Georgia House Democrats serving on the...
GEORGIA STATE
scstudentmedia.com

Students’ thoughts on coming back to a somewhat normal semester

As Springfield College students put the finishing touches on their lodgings to get ready for the fall semester, there is one simple commonality between all residents so far- excitement. Not only are students excited about the idea of a COVID-19-free semester (considering the high vaccination rate on campus), they are...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
the university of hawai'i system

New leadership lab empowers UH law students

A new island-focused leadership lab to train future legal and business leaders at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law will launch this fall. The Island Leadership Lab (Lab) is the result of a unique collaboration between law school alumni, leaders, and volunteer “leaders in residence” who will share insights gained over decades of service with law students about to embark on their careers.
HONOLULU, HI
Pleasanton Weekly

Las Positas College breaks ground on new Measure A projects

Buildings will feature classrooms, labs, faculty offices, among other facilities. Las Positas College marked the start of construction on three new academic buildings with an in-person ceremony on campus last Friday. The school will soon have an academic support and office building, public safety complex (PSC)/advanced manufacturing and transportation (AMT)...
PLEASANTON, CA
Tulsa World

Editorial: Not much in Oklahoma is back to normal

Oklahoma appears to be trapped a dizzying spiral around the pandemic, overwhelming the health care system and frustrating residents. The state has the fifth highest COVID-19 death rate, ranks in the top five for test positivity and is No. 4 in hospitalizations. Schools are now hotspots for outbreaks. And Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Universities must do more to address censorship by students and staff on campus

Censorship by the campus Left does not take a break during the school year, not even on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The latest incident of censorship happened at Washington University in St. Louis, where a student stole the American flags set out as part of the 9/11: Never Forget Project put on by Young America's Foundation. The student serves in student government. He claimed the display was in violation of school rules (it wasn’t) and that he was violating no policy or law by trashing the flags (which is debatable, given that police officers had threatened to arrest him for trying to destroy the display earlier).
COLLEGES
ubspectrum.com

Honors College is whiter than undergraduate student body

After spending the fall 2020 semester entirely online in his home country of Nigeria, Namhe Itegboje was excited to begin the spring semester on campus. The then-freshman electrical engineering major rode out his first snowstorm, attended in-person classes and made friends in the Governors Complex, where he lived with many of his fellow Honors College students. Some of those friends were Black. Others were international students, like him.
COLLEGES
ktxs.com

McMurry University sees enrollment increase

ABILENE, Texas — Local Universities in Abilene have reported an increase in student enrollment for this school year. McMurry University has reported a 4.8% increase with 1,155 students and Abilene Christian University is up by 41 students compared to its fall 2020 semester. McMurry is seeing enrollment numbers that brings...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy