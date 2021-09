NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new poll finds New Yorkers are split on what they think of Gov. Kathy Hochul three weeks after she was sworn in. According to Siena College Research Institute, 42% of voters view the governor favorably, and 17% view her unfavorably. Some 41% either don’t know Hochul, or don’t know enough about her to have an opinion. More than half of voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach than former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO