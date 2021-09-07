CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Tribune editorial: Firefighters from ND aid La. recovery

Bismarck Tribune
 9 days ago

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. Fifteen firefighters and a public works employee from North Dakota are helping with recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. The group includes two from the Bismarck Rural Fire Department who left for Baton Rouge last Wednesday. Others are from Williston and Dickinson. Under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact approved by Gov. Doug Burgum, North Dakota can send personnel, equipment and commodities to aid recovery efforts in other states. It’s an important partnership that has also brought assistance to North Dakota during emergencies. North Dakota also sent resources and personnel to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. The team is expected to return home in late September.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
Burleigh County, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Williston, ND
State
Louisiana State
County
Burleigh County, ND
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Bismarck, ND
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum

Comments / 0

Community Policy