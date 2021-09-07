Tribune editorial: Firefighters from ND aid La. recovery

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. Fifteen firefighters and a public works employee from North Dakota are helping with recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. The group includes two from the Bismarck Rural Fire Department who left for Baton Rouge last Wednesday. Others are from Williston and Dickinson. Under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact approved by Gov. Doug Burgum, North Dakota can send personnel, equipment and commodities to aid recovery efforts in other states. It’s an important partnership that has also brought assistance to North Dakota during emergencies. North Dakota also sent resources and personnel to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. The team is expected to return home in late September.