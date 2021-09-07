Falcon Gold Receives DTC Eligibility
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States. The Company's shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol FGLDF.
