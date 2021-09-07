CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon Gold Receives DTC Eligibility

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States. The Company's shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol FGLDF.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Announces Its 800 Meter Step-out Drill Hole at White Rock Intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of Gold Mineralization

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to announce that a major step-out hole, drilled 800 meters southeast of Provenance's initial drilling area on its White Rock property in Elko County, Nevada, intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of gold mineralization starting at the surface. The gold system extends another kilometer further to the southeast.
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
kitco.com

AngloGold Ashanti to acquire remaining Corvus Gold for $370 million

AngloGold Ashanti will acquire Corvus Gold for about $370 million after the two companies came terms. Announced today AngloGold Ashanti will acquire the remaining 80.5% of common shares of the Nevada development company not already owned by AngloGold Ashanti at a price of C$4.10 per common share. In July the...
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Falcon Gold Acquires Ground in Great Burnt Copper-Gold Region, Central Newfoundland Belt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 91 claims (the 'Property') totaling 2,275 hectares located in the Great Burnt base-metal rich greenstone belt in central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php) Recent drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV:SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt also hosts the South Pond A and B copper-gold zones and the End Zone copper prospect within a 14 km mineralized corridor.
StreetInsider.com

Goldshore Resources Receives Initial Magnetics Images from Geotech VTEM System Survey on the Moss Lake Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FWB: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the initial magnetic images from the heli-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM" Plus) and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer geophysical survey conducted by Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") on the Moss Lake Gold Project located in northwest Ontario (Figure 1).
StreetInsider.com

Leveljump Becomes DTC Eligible

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC") that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.
StreetInsider.com

Boosh Now DTC Eligible

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.(CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is now DTC full service eligible. The Depository Trust Company "DTC", role includes, but is not limited to, providing clearance, settlement, custodial, underwriting and proxy services for a substantial portion of all equities.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Rothstein Bruce M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On September 13, 2021, Cadent Energy Partners II-GP, L.P., an entity in which the Reporting Person was...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Sep 14 Filed by: Kuba Shaul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported reflects the weighted average price, rounded to the nearest cent, of shares purchased in...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TMC the metals Co Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Leonard Scott Edward

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
charlottenews.net

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 UBS AG

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Title of Each Class of Securities Offered Maximum Aggregate Offering Price Amount of Registration Fee(1) Medium-Term Notes, Series B $2,570,000.00 $280.39. (1) Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) of the Securities Act...
StreetInsider.com

Awakn Life Sciences Announces DTC Eligibility

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to treat Addiction, announces that it has received Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTC") eligibility.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Blue Foundry Bancorp For: Sep 13 Filed by: Shaw Jonathan M.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Zachary Davis,...
StreetInsider.com

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Lowered to $80 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger lowered the price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) to $80.00 (from $82.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CENTENE CORP For: Sep 14 Filed by: LONDON SARAH

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Ownership includes 207,758 shares of restricted stock units subject to vesting requirements. /s/ Christopher A. Koster (executed by attorney-in-fact) 09/15/2021.
