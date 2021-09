Is there an amenity in Mesa County that provides more bang for the buck than a new trail on public land?. Trails are relatively inexpensive to build, thanks to heavy reliance on volunteer labor in the form “trail build days” sponsored by the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. There’s no land acquisition costs — just the time and energy advocating for trails within land management plans put forth by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO