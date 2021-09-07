CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, CO

Hunter, Green earn RMAC honors

By SENTINEL STAFF
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarst Hunter’s first college start as a quarterback resulted in 302 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 40-3 victory for Colorado Mesa on Thursday night. On Monday, Hunter, a third-year freshman transfer from South Dakota State, was selected the RMAC offensive player of the week. Hunter played on special teams and as a backup receiver for the Jackrabbits and was listed as an “athlete,” but emerged as CMU’s No. 1 quarterback after fall camp. He completed 22 of 44 passes in the Mavericks’ rout of William Jewell last week.

www.gjsentinel.com

