Hunter, Green earn RMAC honors

Karst Hunter’s first college start as a quarterback resulted in 302 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 40-3 victory for Colorado Mesa on Thursday night. On Monday, Hunter, a third-year freshman transfer from South Dakota State, was selected the RMAC offensive player of the week. Hunter played on special teams and as a backup receiver for the Jackrabbits and was listed as an “athlete,” but emerged as CMU’s No. 1 quarterback after fall camp. He completed 22 of 44 passes in the Mavericks’ rout of William Jewell last week.