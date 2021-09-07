CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gogebic County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Houghton, Ontonagon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gogebic; Houghton; Ontonagon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Gogebic, northwestern Houghton and Ontonagon Counties through 400 AM EDT/300 AM CDT/ At 323 AM EDT/223 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Ontonagon to 7 miles south of Bessemer. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ontonagon, Wakefield, Marenisco, Bergland, Rockland, Mass City, Northern Lake Gogebic, Redridge, Silver City, Greenland, Norwich, Presque Isle Reservoir, Pomeroy Lake, Fourteen Mile Point, Lake Gogebic State Park, Victoria Dam, Clark Lake, White Pine, Winona and Freda. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, MI
City
Houghton, MI
City
White Pine, MI
County
Ontonagon County, MI
County
Houghton County, MI
City
Rockland, MI
City
Ontonagon, MI
County
Gogebic County, MI
City
Greenland Township, MI
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden to announce Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the United States is joining a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities, a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations. Biden, British Prime Minister...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lake Gogebic#Doppler#Redridge
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy