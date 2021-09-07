Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Houghton, Ontonagon by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gogebic; Houghton; Ontonagon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Gogebic, northwestern Houghton and Ontonagon Counties through 400 AM EDT/300 AM CDT/ At 323 AM EDT/223 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Ontonagon to 7 miles south of Bessemer. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ontonagon, Wakefield, Marenisco, Bergland, Rockland, Mass City, Northern Lake Gogebic, Redridge, Silver City, Greenland, Norwich, Presque Isle Reservoir, Pomeroy Lake, Fourteen Mile Point, Lake Gogebic State Park, Victoria Dam, Clark Lake, White Pine, Winona and Freda. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
