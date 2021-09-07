CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Students Demand Stricter Protocols

By Maria Carrasco
Inside Higher Ed
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnraged University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students met inside a conference room Friday to demand the administration do more to protect them from COVID-19. The students -- all members of the Campus President's Council, a collective of student leaders from across the university -- signed an open letter titled "Enough Is Enough," calling for a vaccine mandate, frequent COVID-19 testing and more testing centers on campus. Lamar Richards, the undergraduate student body president, called for the emergency meeting after the Undergraduate Student Government Executive Branch first published the open letter Thursday.

