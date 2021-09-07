CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"A Socialist, and Yet, a Smart Shopper"

By Matt Reed
Many years ago, a friend used to describe herself as “a socialist, and yet, a smart shopper.” She usually followed that with her characteristic cackle. She captured the tension between individual solutions and systemic solutions, noting through irony -- it was the 90’s, after all -- that the two often conflict, and yet we have to live in the world. The same person who believed wholeheartedly in structural change still had an eye for a sale.

