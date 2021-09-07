CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congressman Gosar Offers Amendments to Kill Democrats Socialist Spending Bill

By Dr. Paul Gosar
prescottenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudget reconciliation: you’ve heard about it in the news for weeks and now it’s here. What’s this all about? In a nutshell, Democrats are attempting to pass a partisan, $3.5 trillion spending package chocked full of socialist policies which will be the largest expansion of the federal government since the expansion of the federal government under Lyndon Johnson. This week, portions of the legislation were brought up before two committees I serve on. To quote former Senator Dirksen: “a billion here and a billion there and pretty soon you’re talking real money!”

prescottenews.com

Comments / 45

ethical journalism
8d ago

America can not afford this political pork, like 200 million for park and hundreds of millions for subway in Pelosi district, this is like a future bill of 5000 dollars per wage earner and each kid.

Reply(9)
38
John Bergdorf
8d ago

All these democrats care about is passing their green new deal. The passage of this monstrosity will not affect them in the least. They will have their private means of transportation, personal security, and secure lifestyle, all at the taxpayers' expense, and the general public will be taxed into poverty to support these elite pretenders. We need conscionable people on both sides of the aisle to put an end to this nonsense by not ceding to Pelosi, the squad, Sanders, et al. The futures of our children, and grandchildren are in great jeopardy if these bureaucrats have their way!

Reply(3)
24
George Frank
8d ago

the voice of the taxpayer is no longer on the Democraps agenda. They feel they can do whatever they want and no one is there to stop them. WAKE UP people It may already be too late

Reply(3)
13
Related
The Week

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, former GOP congressman, makes an impassioned case for taxing the super-rich

If redistributing wealth through tax policy is "socialism," former Florida Republican congressmember Joe Scarborough is fine with the label, he said on Tuesday's Morning Joe. The House Ways and Means Committee released its tax plan Monday, part of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion (or less) spending package, proposing to raise $2.1 trillion over 10 years by raising the top income tax rate back to 39.6 percent, from 37 percent, and increasing taxes on profitable corporations, among other changes that "would overwhelmingly hit the richest 1 percent of Americans," The Washington Post says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Dem Sen. Tim Kaine rips Biden admin's claim that nobody forecasted rapid Afghanistan fall

A Democratic senator doesn’t believe that nobody in the Biden administration forecasted the rapid fall of Afghanistan. During the second hearing on President Biden's deadly troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined his Republican colleagues in casting doubt on the administration’s claim that no one could have seen the quick fall of the war-torn nation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Mining Equipment#House#American#Green New Deal
Fox News

Twenty Dems oppose GOP amendment that would prohibit amnesty for those with 10 or more DUI convictions

Democrats voted down an amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill that would prohibit giving amnesty to illegal immigrants with 10 or more DUI convictions. "I do not wish to belabor this point, but I do find it truly incredible. Since 23 of my Democrat colleagues just voted to affirm that they do not believe that two or more convictions for DUI should prohibit an illegal alien from being granted amnesty and welcomed into America, I will try this one more time, and see if 10 or more convictions for will compel them to change their minds," said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., while introducing the amendment Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Cruz set to filibuster any Democratic attempt to raise debt limit

Senate conservatives will filibuster any attempt to raise the debt ceiling that they can, closing off one of Democrats’ pathways to avoiding a U.S. default later this fall. While the GOP has vowed it won't give Democrats the affirmative votes they need to raise the borrowing limit, the party could theoretically decline to filibuster a debt bill, allowing Democrats to increase the nation's credit cap with a simple majority vote in the Senate. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in an interview that he won’t allow that to happen, echoing his party's growing insistence that default be avoided along party lines using the budget reconciliation process — a tactic Democratic leaders have thus far eschewed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
krcu.org

Democrats Are Eyeing A Climate Border Tax. But What Is It?

Congress is back in session – and that means all eyes are on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion-dollar reconciliation package. Some Senate Democrats have warned it still costs too much. Others say it’s too little. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says either way – they’re moving full steam ahead. Committees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Congressional Democrats face 'impossible situation' in quest to pass $3.5T spending bill: Reporter's Notebook

"I find myself in an impossible situation," protested Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., last Thursday afternoon. The Florida Democrat is a moderate. A leader of the fiscally-conscious Blue Dog Coalition. And, Murphy’s "impossible situation" crystallized the plight facing congressional Democrats in their quest to pass the $3.5 trillion social spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

Biden's spending bill could be Democrats' last hope of achieving meaningful climate action as crisis worsens

After decades of inaction from the United States on climate, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats face a reckoning. Biden has big climate ambitions, vowing in April to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The world is watching closely to see whether the US will deliver on that promise, as the President's climate envoy, John Kerry, prepares to meet with global leaders in November for the United Nations climate summit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Seven reasons to think Senate Democrats will actually change the filibuster

An earlier version of this story misspelled Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)'s first name as Rafael. In the middle of a brazen nationwide assault on voting rights, of a kind we have not seen since Jim Crow was established after the Civil War, some are skeptical that Democrats in Washington will respond. If they don’t, allowing the filibuster to block voting rights legislation, it will consign the party (and its majority of U.S. voters) to possible permanent minority status.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CW33

Who would pay more under the Democrats’ tax plan?

(AP) – House Democrats unveiled a sweeping proposal Monday for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, as Congress speeds ahead to shape the far-reaching package that touches almost all aspects of domestic life. The proposed top tax rate would...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy