CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Bromine Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Bromine in Flame Retardants, Mercury Emission Control, Water Treatment, and Oil & Gas Drilling in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Bromine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global bromine market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market to be Driven by the Growing Environmental Issues in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global biodegradable food service disposables market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw material type, product type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Supply Chain Analysis | Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth, 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market was valued at USD 149.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Disinfection is performed to reduce or eliminate the presence of microorganisms from the surface or processing equipment surface.
MARKETS
cuereport.com

Global Stepper System Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest research report on Stepper System market extensively studies all factors that will determine the development of this business sphere over 2021-2026. It focusses on the major growth propellers and opportunities that will boost the remuneration of the industry over the analysis period, as well as the challenges and limitations impeding it.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Farming Machine Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Kinetic, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble

The latest research on "Worldwide Smart Farming Machine Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Market Segments#Key Market#Mercury Emission Control#Water Treatment#Oil Gas Drilling#Expert Market Research#Swot#Market Overview#Digital India#Pta#Israel Chemicals Ltd#Icl#Lanxess Corporation#Albemarle Corporation#Jordan Bromine Company#Jbc#Tata Chemicals Ltd
atlantanews.net

Washable Markers Market to Witness Massive Growth With CAGR of 2.90 Till 2028

The Global Washable Markers Market size is estimated to reach USD 593.7 Million by 2028 from USD 469.1 Million in 2020, delivering a CAGR of 2.90% through 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major factors driving the demand for washable markers is the exponential rise in the number of school-going children, along with the increasing disposable income of households in developing economies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Financial Service Outsourcing Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, IBM

The latest research on "Global Financial Service Outsourcing Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Motorcycle Supercharger Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 | Ducati, Kawasaki Motors, Honda Motor

The latest research on "Global Motorcycle Supercharger Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
atlantanews.net

GMO Testing Market Research Analysis | Market To Witness High Demand Till Forecast Period 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global GMO Testing Market was valued at USD 1,941.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,533.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Genetically modified crops are produced by alteration of the genetic material of the plant model using biotechnology, resistant to pest, bacteria, viruses, bacteria, etc. The invention of GM crops has been a breakthrough in the agriculture sector.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Next Generation Batteries Market Regions, Application, Trends, Business Scenario, Size, Share, and Forecasts Report 2027

The global next generation batteries market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.6% in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investment by OEMs such as BMW Group, Volkswagen, and Daimler for production of more efficient and cost-effective batteries. Increasing research and development activities for production of advanced next generation batteries with better fire resistance, longer life span, and quicker charge rate are key factors expected to drive growth of the global next generation batteries market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Proximity Access Control System Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Proximity Access Control System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Proximity Access Control System market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Proximity Access Control System industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2028

The global wearable healthcare/medical devices market is expected to reach USD 38.59 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased adoption of smartphone based application for healthcare monitoring by individuals as well as healthcare providers is the key factor driving demand. Increasing incidence of diseases associated with heart, diabetes, obesity and hypertension is likely to increase the adoption of wearable in the coming years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cefazolin Sodium Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The Global Cefazolin Sodium Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Cefazolin Sodium market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | PepsiCo, Kanegrade, Nestle

The latest research on "Global Chocolate Powdered Drinks Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Self Service Technologies Market 2021 - SWOT Analysis, Growth Factor & Industry Revenue Analysis

The demand for self-service machines and automated devices, wireless communication, technology advancements, and remote management are some of the notable factors driving the self-service technology market. An increase in security threats, such as card skimming and information hacking, is one of the major restraining factors for the market growth. Technological...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Composites in the Oil and Gas Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the composites in the oil and gas market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Composites in the oil and gas market are expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.5%. In this market, epoxy composites are the largest segment by end use industry, whereas pipe is largest by end use application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in natural gas infrastructure projects, and awareness on the advantages of composite materials for oil and gas over traditional material.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Multi-Factor Authentication Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Companies, and Report 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the global multi-factor authentication market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. Multi-factor authentication...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

At 31.7% Growth Rate: Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Generating Revenue of $5,853 million by 2025

Growing demand for enhanced computing performance for data analysis and increase in usage of modeling and simulation in healthcare, BFSI, and the energy sector drive the market growth. An increase in investments in quantum computing technology, implementation of high-performance computing, and demand for finance and medical research applications drive the...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Micro Mobility market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Micro Mobility Market Size – USD 65.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced telematics technologies. Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled 'Global Micro Mobility Market Forecasts to 2028' to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Micro Mobility market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the market to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies. The report presents a bird's eye view of the Micro Mobility industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy