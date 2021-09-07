Global Bromine Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Bromine in Flame Retardants, Mercury Emission Control, Water Treatment, and Oil & Gas Drilling in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Opportunities in the composites in the oil and gas market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Composites in the oil and gas market are expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.5%. In this market, epoxy composites are the largest segment by end use industry, whereas pipe is largest by end use application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in natural gas infrastructure projects, and awareness on the advantages of composite materials for oil and gas over traditional material.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO