Cancer

Effect of endothelial progenitor cell-derived extracellular vesicles on endothelial cell ferroptosis and atherosclerotic vascular endothelial injury

By Lin Li
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtherosclerosis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disorder characterized by endothelial dysfunction. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) can overcome endothelial dysfunction and reduce AS risk. This study focused on the role of EPC-secreted extracellular vesicles (EPC-EVs) in AS. First, mouse EPCs and mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were isolated and identified. EVs were isolated from EPCs and identified. EPC-EVs were co-cultured with MAECs and the internalization of EVs was observed. Glutathione (GSH) consumption, reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, lipid peroxidation, and iron accumulation and cell death in endothelial cells were detected. The binding relationship between miR-199a-3p and specificity protein 1 (SP1) was confirmed using dual-luciferase and RIP assays. The mouse model of AS was established. The relationships between miR-199a-3p expression and aortic area plaque and serum pro-inflammatory factor were analyzed. The degree of atherosclerotic lesion was detected using oil red O staining and the serum inflammatory factors were detected using ELISA. Our results elicited that EPC-EVs inhibited cell death, GSH consumption, ROS production, lipid peroxidation, and iron accumulation in endothelial cells, thereby suppressing ferroptosis of endothelial cells. EPC-EVs transferred miR-199a-3p into endothelial cells. miR-199a-3p targeted SP1. Silencing miR-199a-3p or overexpression of SP1 in endothelial cells reversed the effect of EPC-EVs on ferroptosis of endothelial cells. In vivo experiments confirmed that EPC-EVs inhibited ferroptosis of endothelial cells and then alleviated the occurrence of AS via the miR-199a-3p/SP1 axis. To conclude, EPC-EVs transferred miR-199a-3p to inhibit SP1, thus repressing ferroptosis of endothelial cells and retarding the occurrence of AS.

