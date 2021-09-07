CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

MMA's Greats of the States | Colorado: Donald Cerrone

By Ben Duffy
Sherdog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, Sherdog.com debuted a series of articles titled “MMA’s Greats of the States.” As the title implies, each edition highlighted the most accomplished mixed martial artist from one of the 50 states. A lot has happened in five years, and some all-time greats have been overtaken — or are looking over their shoulders, at least. It’s time to update the series. As with the original, fighters will be paired with the state they are most closely associated with, by their own reckoning as well as in the eye of the public. As Sherdog contributor Mike Sloan, creator of the original series, pointed out: Robbie Lawler may have been born in San Diego, but few would call him a Californian.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 2

Related
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Exposes ‘Rigged’ Belfort Fight

Evander Holyfield said he didn’t lose his fight against Vitor Belfort at Triller. He said, “I’m not hurt.”. He said he wasn’t knocked out. “I think it was a bad call, the referee shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.”. The UFC middleweight fighter Makhmud Muradov is the only MMA...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Surprising Megan Fox Video

The more I look at Hollywood, boxing, and UFC, the more I see shades of professional wrestling just by the way that all of this stuff plays out. In a recent video gone viral, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were going at it at the VMAs. No, you really can not make this stuff up. One onlooker (albeit from his home) was Jorge Masvidal who wants to see this as a match ASAP.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Surprising Medical News Leaks

Bobby Lashley had a dominant run as the WWE Champion since capturing the title from The Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. He was dethroned by Big E, who cashed-in his Money In The Bank contract on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Though ‘The All Mighty’ had successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, he fell short against the former New Day member.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Duane Ludwig
Person
Bob Sapp
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Brendan Schaub
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Cat Zingano
Person
Alex Oliveira
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
T.j. Dillashaw
Person
Cerrone
Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson, are you kidding me? – Someone please help Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield agreed to fight Mike Tyson and protested a loss that saw him out-of-depth, delusional and seriously affecting his long-lasting boxing legacy on Saturday night. “The Real Deal” is a huge legend in the sport, but his actions after losing pitifully against Vitor Belfort have no place in our...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

MMA Great Anderson Silva Lands One-Punch KO On Tito Ortiz In Boxing Bout

MMA great Anderson Silva has continued his late-career resurgence in the boxing ring, landing a first-round knockout on fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz. Coming off a decision win over Julio Cesar Chaves Jr., Anderson has already shown his capabliities in the ring. Ortiz looked to come out aggressively, pressuring...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Greats#Combat#Sherdog Com#Californian
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal picks Nick Diaz at UFC 266: Robbie Lawler isn’t ‘the same fighter’

Jorge Masvidal has spent a lot of time with Robbie Lawler; however, he has doubts that “Ruthless” can rattle Nick Diaz at UFC 266. Masvidal (No. 6 welterweight) is angling for a potential match up against Diaz, sharing his prediction for Diaz vs. Lawler 2, which will take place at UFC 266 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 25, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Francis Ngannou

He inspires fear like few other human beings on the planet. Francis Ngannou enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s heavyweight division, capturing the undisputed title with a second-round knockout of onetime tormentor Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 headliner on March 27. “The Predator” owns an 11-2 record inside the Octagon, finds himself on a five-fight winning streak and looks very much like a man at the peak of his powers. Though Ngannou does not yet have a scheduled title defense on the books, it figures to come in a unification bout with the unbeaten Ciryl Gane in late 2021 or early 2022.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy