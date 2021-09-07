Rivalries: Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez was a frightening individual at his peak. The two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight titleholder broke into the MMA business with Strikeforce on Oct. 7, 2006, arrived in the UFC a little more than a year later and won 13 of his 14 professional bouts—he twice avenged his only defeat—before injuries derailed his career. Velasquez’s future remains muddied. Now 39 years of age, he has not competed since he was steamrolled by Francis Ngannou just 26 seconds into their UFC on ESPN 1 main event in February 2019. Velasquez had three fights remaining on his contract when he announced his retirement to focus on a career in professional wrestling. That, too, appears to have fizzled out.