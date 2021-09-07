Marine Buoys Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of 5% During The Forecast Period Of 2020-2030
Marine Buoys are used for the purpose of indication, navigation, monitoring, depth analysis, anchorage, hazard indication, data gathering and location indication. They seek applications across different areas of the marine industry, and are built for customized applications. They are gaining immense importance due to various concerns associated with waterways, especially related to security and safe navigation.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0