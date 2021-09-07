CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Saudi PIF Offers to Buy Majority Stake in Zain Saudi’s Towers

swfinstitute.org
 8 days ago

UPDATE: Zain KSA has approved offers from three organizations, including PIF, to acquire 80 percent in its tower infrastructure. The offers are valued at SR3.026 billion ($807 million) for 8,069 towers, the company said in a bourse filing. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) made a non-binding offer to acquire...

www.swfinstitute.org

Comments / 0

Related
swfinstitute.org

BNP Paribas Asset Management Buys Majority Stake in Dutch Lending Specialist Dynamic Credit Group

BNP Paribas Asset Management signed a deal to buy a majority stake in Dynamic Credit Group, an Amsterdam-based asset manager and specialist lender with 9 billion euros of assets under management, the companies said on Wednesday. BNP Paribas wants to give Dynamic Credit access to a larger distribution network. Dynamic Credit Group comprises the asset management and direct lending firm Dynamic Credit, and the investor services platform LoanClear.
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

Saudi Arabia’s $500bn NEOM project seeks collaboration with global contractors

The four-day meeting brought together representatives from both local and international design and construction companies. An introductory session introduced the ambitious project, which aims to overturn the concept of a conventional city and create a “revolution” in urban living. NEOM will feature sports and entertainment venues, and tourist destinations, alongside THE LINE, a belt of hyper-connected communities, powered by AI.
WORLD
institutionalinvestor.com

The Transformation of Saudi Arabia’s Stock Exchange Offers Compelling Opportunities for Investors

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, the Saudi Exchange, is looking to solidify its infrastructure with the creation of a holding company called Saudi Tadawul Group. The Group includes four subsidiary companies – the exchange itself, a securities depository center (Edaa), a securities clearing center (Muqassa), and a newly created technology services company called Wamid. The strategic rationale behind this conversion is to establish a synergistically integrated group of companies that will operate efficiently within and across the organization.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Help Francisco Partners Buy Majority Stake in RugsUSA

Paul Hastings advised private equity firm Francisco Partners on its majority investment in RugsUSA, an online seller of area rugs and home décor products. McDermott Will & Emery advised RugsUSA on the deal, under which another private equity firm, Comvest Partners, will sell its majority stake in the business to Francisco Partners, while keeping a minority stake.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Riyal#Pif#Sr3#Public Investment Fund#Sultan Holding Company#Zain Lrb#Saudi Plastic Factory
rigzone.com

ACWA Plans $1.2B Offer in Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco

(Bloomberg) -- ACWA Power International, one of Saudi Arabia’s main vehicles for building renewable energy projects, is set to raise up to 4.55 billion riyals ($1.2 billion) in what would be the biggest offering in Riyadh since Saudi Aramco’s listing. The Riyadh-based utility, half-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Khasm Al Aan 9017 Substation, Saudi Arabia

Khasm Al Aan 9017 Substation is a 380kV substation located in Riyadh, Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Khasm Al Aan 9017 Substation project’s construction has begun in 2021. The works are expected to be commissioned in 2023. Khasm Al Aan 9017 Substation project, which is an upgrade substation, will be...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Adnoc Drilling to Raise $750MM From Abu Dhabi IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. Adnoc Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Saudi Arabia
swfinstitute.org

Spreading its Wings, Apollo Global Management Buys Stake in MaxCap as it Searches for Other Debt Originators

Disclosed on September 7, 2021, Apollo Global Management, Inc. said clients managed by its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in MaxCap Group (MaxCap Group Pty Ltd), an Australasian commercial real estate financier and fund manager. Founded in 2007, MaxCap is headquartered in Melbourne. Following completion of the deal, MaxCap co-Founders Wayne Lasky and Brae Sokolski will continue to lead the company and retain the remaining shareholdings. In Australia, the big four domestic banks had dominated real estate lending. Firms like MaxCap have been able to form as regulatory intervention imposed capital adequacy rations on the big four banks.
MARKETS
simpleflying.com

Emirates Relaunches Saudi Arabia Flights: 28 Weekly Services Offered

Some of Emirates’ shortest flights are once again operating as the airline relaunches services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This restart is set to take place tomorrow, September 11th, with service to the cities of Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. For those interested in these services and potentially flying on them, let’s take a closer look at the flight details.
MIDDLE EAST
finextra.com

JPMorgan to buy majority stake in VW’s payments business - Reuters

JPMorgan has announced plans to purchase a majority stake in Volkswagen's payments business, Reuters UK revealed today. Founded in 2017, Volkswagen's Luxembourg-based business operates in 32 countries - offering car purchase and leasing, in-vehicle payments, fuelling and electric vehicle charging and subscription services, as well as insurance and in-vehicle entertainment.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Gates' firm buys part of Saudi billionaire's Four Seasons stake

DUBAI (Sept 8): Bill Gates' investment firm will pay Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal US$2.2 billion to raise its stake in Four Seasons Holding Co. Cascade Investment LLC will buy a 23.75% stake in the business from Kingdom Holding Co at a US$10 billion enterprise value, taking its total shareholding to 71.25%. The deal is expected to close in January 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi Arabia's PIF hires banks to advise on ESG -IFR

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has hired five international banks as members of an environmental, governance and social (ESG) panel for its medium-term capital-raising strategy, IFR News reported on Monday. Sources told Reuters in July that PIF sent banks a...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

China's Baosteel, Aramco ink pact on Saudi steel plate factory

(Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel), China’s biggest listed steelmaker, said on Wednesday it had signed an initial pact with the world’s top crude oil producer Saudi Aramco to study building a steel plate factory in Saudi Arabia. The nonbinding memorandum of understanding was one of a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power launches $1 billion IPO

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian utility developer ACWA Power on Thursday announced its intention to float on the Riyadh bourse in an initial public offering (IPO) sources have said could raise more than $1 billion. The company, which is half-owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, plans to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swfinstitute.org

Cao Cao Mobility Seeks to Gain Ground as it Raises Series B, While Didi Global Toils

Cao Cao Mobility is the ride-hailing unit of Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings. Cao Cao Mobility raised 3.8 billion CNY (US$ 589 million) in a Series B round. Suzhou Xiangcheng Financial Holding Group, an investment company backed by the Xiangcheng district government of Suzhou, led the Series B round along with Suzhou High-Speed Rail New City Group and three other state-controlled enterprises. The largest competitor to Cao Cao Mobility is Didi Global, the Chinese ride-hailing app. Listed company Didi Global is currently under cybersecurity investigation by the Chinese government and has been temporarily removed from Chinese app stores. Cao Cao Mobility is currently available in 62 cities in China.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

China’s Second Largest Property Developer China Evergrande Eyes Default

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group issued another warning that it may default on its huge debts. The Shenzhen-based real estate giant is having a hard time lowering costs and finding suitable buyers for some of its assets. China Evergrande Group lists US$ 300 billion in total liabilities. The property giant already paused work on some projects to protect cash. On September 14, 2021, Evergrande disclosed it had made “no material progress” in its search for investors to buy part of its stakes in its electric vehicle (China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited) and property services businesses (Evergrande Property Services Group Limited). Evergrande is China’s second largest property developer. China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development informed Chinese banks that Evergrande will not be able to make loan interest payments due Sept. 20, 2021, according to Bloomberg News.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Sanabil Lead Series B in Unifonic

Riyadh-based Unifonic sells a customer engagement platform and raised US$ 125 million in a Series B round. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (managed by SoftBank Group Corporation) and Sanabil Investments (a unit of the Public Investment Fund). Unifonic is looking at acquisitions in the region. Unifonic sells a cloud-based software to send automated messages.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Fund Direct Real Estate Investing is Making a Comeback

Global sovereign wealth funds with large balance sheets are making a comeback in the real estate sector as inflation proliferates and central banks maintain support. Sovereign investors are funding platforms with real estate managers who have access to unique deal flow. For example, Mubadala Investment Company became engaged with Round Hill Capital on a Dutch Residential Investments strategy platform. This partnership will target some of the largest Dutch cities with a high number of young professionals and families looking to take their initial steps up the property ladder. Technology giants like Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Limited are creating demand for more datacenters, feeding the frenzy of internet growth and e-commerce habits. Another notable deal in 2021 is when a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) acquired a significant minority stake in southeast Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure. Formed by the DigitalBridge Group, Inc., EdgePoint focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating telecommunication towers, distributed antenna systems and related infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Another noteworthy deal includes Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company forming a joint venture with Crow Holdings to develop US$ 1 billion of Class A industrial properties in the U.S. Crow Holdings was originally founded by U.S. real estate developer Trammell Crow who built a massive property empire. The themes of residential housing, data centers, and logistics are key for sovereign investors in 2021 and likely 2022. Distressed real estate investing is left to fund platforms and allocations to real estate funds for SWFs in many circumstances.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy