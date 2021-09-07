CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Surge of COVID-19 cases slowing hospitals down from providing services to others

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcfzN_0boVRQLO00

ATLANTA — As area hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, those who need other treatments are not able to get them as easily.

One Georgia family told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that overcrowding at hospitals lead to their loved one not receiving the potentially life saving treatment he needed in time.

Tiffany Murphy says her father needed specialized care for a lung disease that could not be provided at the smaller regional hospital he was in. But he couldn’t get transferred to a larger hospital in time and passed away.

“I had a nurse specifically tell me, she said, ‘To be honest with you, if it wasn’t for COVID, your father would have been transferred within the hour,’” Murphy told Channel 2 Action News.

Murphy says she staff at an area hospital in Metter, Georgia called at least 50 hospitals searching for the treatment her father desperately needed.

The dark reality was many hospitals are too full to accept transfer patients.

Murphy says her 75-year-old father’s oxygen levels dropped drastically and he was admitted to the hospital, but was quickly told he needed to see a specialist.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While they searched for a hospital with an available bed, his health quickly deteriorated. He eventually was placed on a ventilator.

The Georgia Department of Public Health currently reports that 96% of ICU beds, 85.5% of inpatient beds and 52% of ventilators across the state are all in use.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Doctors and nurses tell Channel 2 Action News that the majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“It makes me angry, because those are beds that did not have to be taken up,” Murphy said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Wanda Toote
8d ago

I am sorry for Ms. Murphy's loss. I truly feel her anger as I sit here with sharp pains in my left arm and afraid to go to the hospital. I understand that people have the right to their own opinion but what about when the choice that we make is detrimental to the lives of others, and even ourselves. I am a fully vaccinated senior who prays that people will factor in their fellow men and women when they make their decisions.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

70 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently confiscated 70 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The fake cards were found in two shipments in Pittsburgh, WPXI reported. The first shipment of 20 cards was found on Aug. 24 after CBP officers noticed that they were low quality and were being...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
78K+
Followers
65K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy