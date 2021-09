Speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle is mounting, with reports that the first firings will begin after PMQs on Wednesday and the full changes announced over the next two days.Westminster has been anticipating that the prime minister will attempt a reshuffle for several weeks.A Downing Street source said: “The prime minister will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic.”It comes as Labour will today challenge Conservative MPs “to do the right thing” and back a vote calling for the government to scrap its plans to cut universal credit.Ministers have come under sustained pressure to reverse its decision to end the £20 uplift introduced to support families during the coronavirus pandemic.During an opposition day debate on Wednesday, Labour will call on Tory MPs who oppose the welfare cut to vote with them in a non-binding motion. Read More Brexit: Government again delays key border checks on EU importsTunnel vision: Another grand Boris Johnson-inspired plan on the scrapheapRevealed: Michael Gove’s sexist jibes, racist jokes and homophobic slurs

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO