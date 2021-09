Roger Federer had stood as the player with most Major titles since 2009, keeping the record for 11 years until Rafael Nadal caught him in Paris last year. Roger's final pushes at Majors came in 2017 and 2018 when he claimed three out of five Majors between two Australian Opens, increasing his tally to 20 and hoping to stay in front of Djokovic and Nadal.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO