Celebrities

Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin Wedding Soon? Kim Seon Ho's Co-Star And Boyfriend Have Reportedly Prepared A Marital Home Already

 9 days ago

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been keeping details of their relationship under wraps as they want it to be as private as possible. However, it is also the main reason why their romance is plagued with several malicious rumors.

Lee Min Ho Revelation: Ex-MOMOLAND Yeonwoo's Rumored Boyfriend Shares Shocking Details About His Life, Has Special Wish For His Fans

Lee Min Ho has been away from the spotlight for quite some time now. The rumored boyfriend of ex-MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo was discharged from his mandatory military service on April 25, 2019. But, he did maintain a low profile up to this writing.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers And Predictions: Du Sik To Express Feelings For Hye Jin? Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min A's Characters Develop Close Friendship

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha effortlessly got numerous viewers hooked during its first two episodes. The undeniable chemistry of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min A prompted fans to ask for more scenes showing Hong Du Sik and Yoon Hye Jin together in the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 3.
Hyun Bin Net Worth 2021: Son Ye Jin's Boyfriend Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi And Gong Yoo?

Hyun Bin is one of the most successful South Korean actors of his generation. The 38-year-old Hallyu superstar first gained wide recognition for his remarkable role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama titled My Name Is Kim Sam Soon. Since then, the boyfriend of Son Ye Jin was tapped to lead several other successful K-drama series.
Kim Woo Bin
Will Suzy Bae, Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Seon Ho Reunite For Start-Up Season 2? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Start-Up is, without a doubt, one of the most successful K-dramas that premiered on Netflix. Avid followers of the show could not help but be cognizant of Suzy Bae and Nam Joo Hyuk's on-screen chemistry. Add to that the adorable smile of Kim Seon Ho.
Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah Get Serious During A Late-Night Chat In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its next episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
Kim Min Seok And Nam Gyu Ri Confirmed To Star In New Romance Drama

Kim Min Seok and Nam Gyu Ri will be starring in the drama “Bloody Romance” (literal title) together!. “Bloody Romance” will tell a dicey yet sweet story of Inter-Korean romance and unification between a South Korean world star who has enlisted in the military and a North Korean female soldier.
Watch: Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Impress With Their Natural Acting Despite Their Laughter In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has released a new behind-the-scenes video for episodes 3 and 4!. tvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a remake of the film “Mr. Hong” and stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Have A Romantic Nighttime Encounter In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has revealed more stills of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah from the upcoming episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
Han So Hee Net Worth 2021: Is Song Kang's Nevertheless Co-Star Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Han So Hee became a household name after her big break in The World Of The Married and Nevertheless. As a matter of fact, the 26-year-old South Korean star is considered one of the most promising actresses of her generation.
South Korea
Asia
Song Jae Rim Joins Kim Min Seok And Nam Gyu Ri In New Drama

"Bloody Romance" is about the dicey yet sweet story of Inter-Korean romance and unification between a South Korean world star who has enlisted in the military and a North Korean female soldier.
Kim Seon Ho’s Expression Grows Tender At The Thought Of Shin Min Ah In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho’s budding romance in the upcoming episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah Top List Of Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors + “Hospital Playlist 2” Remains No. 1 Drama

For the fourth consecutive week, tvN's "Hospital Playlist 2" remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation's list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week's rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Kook, & Kim Min Kyung top TV variety stars' brand value rankings for this month

Brand value rankings evaluate big data based on consumer activity, participation, communication capability, social activity, etc. Each month, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzes big data of various brand categories to determine which names and figures excelled in brand value.
