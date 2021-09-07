Friends, Community Grieve For 2 Teens Killed By Suspected DUI Driver

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – South San Francisco Police are searching for two men suspected in an armed robbery last week where an employee was attacked. Police said around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, the suspects walked into a business on the 300 block of Grand Avenue. One of the suspects attempted to pry open a vending machine, while another stood by as a lookout. When the suspects were confronted by the employee, police said one suspect ran out of the business, while another grabbed a cash register on his way out. The employee ran after the suspects and caught up to them...

