Poland vs. England: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of two teams left with a 100 percent winning record in the European qualifiers, England face what could well be the toughest challenge of their road to Qatar as they face Poland and an in form Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker has three goals in his two qualifying matches so far this month and will be eager to prove himself against one of international football's top defenses after missing the game at Wembley.

