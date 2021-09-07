CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota to spend over $13.5 billion to develop EV batteries and supply systems by 2030

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system. The world’s largest automaker by volume uses a range of battery types in its vehicles and is also considered the front runner to mass produce solid-state batteries – a potential game changer for automakers because they are more energy dense, charge faster and are less prone to catching fire. If developed successfully, they could replace liquid lithium-ion batteries.

