The sideline emptied in a hurry as the sun set over Husky Stadium, as the victorious team rushed toward midfield on this warm evening in early September. The winning coach pumped his fists in the air in excitement. The quarterback, playing only a few miles away from his hometown, let out a yell as the final seconds ticked off the clock, after leading his offense on what turned out to be the game-winning drive early in the fourth quarter. There were high-fives and congratulations exchanged as the stands emptied and fans filtered out of the stadium.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO