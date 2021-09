The majority of students at Ithaca College are willing to wear masks on campus for the sake of having in-person classes and to have a bit of normalcy as they continue to adjust to living their lives during an ongoing pandemic. However, some students had difficulty with the reinstatement of the mask policy on campus. Originally, the college had let students believe that all restrictions would be lifted since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time was allowing vaccinated individuals the option to not wear a mask. Students were originally told they would need to wear masks if they were unvaccinated. Otherwise, masks would be optional.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO